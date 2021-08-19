Marker shares surge 25% on $13M research award to support development of MT-401
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares surge more than 25% post market after the company received a research award $13.1M from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).
- The award is meant to support the company's Phase 2 clinical trial of its lead MultiTAA-specific T cell product MT-401.
- It will support the adjuvant arm of the mid-stage MT-401 trial in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- The primary objectives of the adjuvant arm of the trial are to evaluate relapse-free survival after MT-401 treatment when compared with a randomized control group.
- Marker announced the completion of the safety lead-in portion of its MT-401 AML trial, in July.