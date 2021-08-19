Marker shares surge 25% on $13M research award to support development of MT-401

Natural Killer Cell (NK Cell) destroying a cancer cell
Marcin Klapczynski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares surge more than 25% post market after the company received a research award $13.1M from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).
  • The award is meant to support the company's Phase 2 clinical trial of its lead MultiTAA-specific T cell product MT-401.
  • It will support the adjuvant arm of the mid-stage MT-401 trial in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • The primary objectives of the adjuvant arm of the trial are to evaluate relapse-free survival after MT-401 treatment when compared with a randomized control group.
  • Marker announced the completion of the safety lead-in portion of its MT-401 AML trial, in July.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.