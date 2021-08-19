Farfetch surpasses $1 billion GMV mark in second quarter
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares are trading down -0.86% after the company beat earnings and revenue expectations.
- GMV exceeded $1.0B (+40% Y/Y) and has doubled over the last 24 months. The only other time GMV exceeded $1.0B was during the holiday season in Q4 2020.
- Revenue growth was 43% compared to the similar quarter last year.
- Digital gross profit margin fell 200 bps to 53.0% because of price increases for standardized shipping. Overall gross profit margin expanded 30 bps.
- Technology expense as a percent of revenue continued to fall, decreasing to 7.9% from 9.5%.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $1.05B a decrease of $524M from the end of 2020. The decrease was primarily related to funding working capital and a $100M short-term investment in variable money market instruments.
- "We executed across the platform to deliver high quality top line growth, significantly increasing our full-price mix and generating record media solutions revenue," said the company as it maintained its full year revenue guidance.
- The stock is down -35% since the beginning of the year despite high expectations after its partnership with Alibaba.