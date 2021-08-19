Wabash National's Board authorizes $150M increase to stock repurchase program
Aug. 19, 2021 4:40 PM ETWabash National Corporation (WNC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) has received authorization from its Board of Directors to repurchase up to an additional $150M of its common stock until August 2024.
- This marks an increase to the company's existing repurchase program approved in November 2018, of which ~$1M was available as of August 19, 2021.
- Brent Yeagy, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Since 2015, we have returned approximately $360M to our stockholders through discretionary repurchase authorizations. This is the largest stock repurchase authorization in the company’s history and reflects the level of confidence we have in our strategic plan, our ability to deliver future results and our strong financial foundation."