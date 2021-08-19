Cornerstone Building Brands appoints legal expert as independent director
Aug. 19, 2021 5:15 PM ETCornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) appointed Judith Reinsdorf as an independent board member, effective Aug. 19.
- Reinsdorf will serve on the compensation committee and the affiliate transactions committee of the board.
- Reinsdorf previously served on the board of Alexion Pharmaceuticals until the acquisition by AstraZeneca in 2021 and had served as executive vice president and general counsel of Johnson Controls International from September 2016 to November 2017, following its merger with Tyco International, where she served as executive vice president and general counsel from March 2007 until September 2016.
- “Her expertise in M&A, strategy, legal, compensation and human capital matters will complement our Board and serve Cornerstone Building Brands well as we focus on growing in large, deep markets to fuel growth and value creation,” said Chairman and CEO James Metcalf.