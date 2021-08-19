General Dynamics bags $136.5M Navy contract

  • General Dynamics Information Technology (NYSE:GD) awarded an ~$136.5M ID/IQ contract to support the consolidation of all Tier 1 information technology.
  • GDIT will provide service desk as a service using a knowledge-based solution, employing artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and natural language processing.
  • Work is expected to be completed by August 2025 if all options are exercised.
  • This contract includes a one-year base ordering period and three one-year optional ordering periods, which if exercised, would bring the estimated cumulative value to $136.5M.
  • The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.
