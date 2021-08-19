Braskem offering back on the table for top shareholders - Bloomberg
Aug. 19, 2021 5:25 PM ETBraskem S.A. (BAK), PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Braskem (NYSE:BAK) gained 2.7% in today's trading after posting an initial decline following a Bloomberg report that top shareholders Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Novonor may be planning to sell their shares in a coordinated public share sale.
- Petrobras confirmed the hiring of J.P. Morgan to help divest its 36.1% stake in Braskem, while Novonor reportedly hired Morgan Stanley for the sale of its 38.3% stake as part of efforts to recover from a Brazilian corruption scandal.
- Decisions on the sale model have not yet been made, and any transactions would take considerable time to happen, according to Bloomberg.
- Braskem also rose 2.7% yesterday, as management "conveyed a very positive message" in a webinar on petrochemical spreads and strong cash generation, BTG Pactual analysts said, also according to Bloomberg.
- Also yesterday, Braskem announced a new partnership with Nexeo Plastics to expand distribution of polypropylene filament and pellets for additive manufacturing to North America and Europe.