Marin Software integrates with Criteo's ecommerce media platform for advertising
Aug. 19, 2021 5:49 PM ETMRIN, CRTOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) integrates with Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Commerce Media Platform to manage and optimize both Criteo Marketing Solution and Retail Media campaigns.
- It will include from display advertisements on the open web to promoted products on leading retailer websites—all within the MarinOne platform.
- With the addition of elements of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform, MarinOne's customers have a more complete growth solution across search, social and eCommerce advertising.
- "Commerce media is one of the most exciting and fastest growing areas of digital marketing. With this integration, we can tap into Criteo's commerce data and intelligence to further our mission of providing advertisers with seamless access to customers across their customer journey, from the top of the funnel to the point of purchase." said Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software.