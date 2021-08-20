AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail prevents COVID-19 in high-risk people
- AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) AZD7442 met primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction in the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19 in Phase III PROVENT trial.
- AZD7442, a combination of two long-acting antibodies, reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77% (95% confidence interval (CI): 46, 90), compared to placebo.
- There were no cases of severe COVID-19 or COVID-related deaths in those treated with AZD7442 compared to three cases of severe COVID-19, which included two deaths in the placebo arm.
- The trial included 5,197 participants aged 18 years and above at increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection in a 2:1 randomization AZD7442 to placebo, and accrued 25 cases of symptomatic COVID-19 at the primary analysis.
- AZN will prepare regulatory submission of the prophylaxis (PROVENT and STORM CHASER) data to health authorities for potential emergency use authorization or conditional approval of AZD7442.
- “We need additional approaches for individuals who are not adequately protected by COVID-19 vaccines," said Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D.
- "We are very encouraged by these efficacy and safety data in high-risk people... We look forward to sharing further data from the AZD7442 Phase III clinical trial programme later this year.”
- Earlier in June, British-Swedish multinational pharma and biotech said it was in “ongoing” discussions with the U.S. and awaiting results of PROVENT study - before deciding how to proceed.