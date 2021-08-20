Wipro expands its digital and cyber defense center through launch of @now Studio in Texas
Aug. 20, 2021 5:52 AM ETWipro Limited (WIT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- To support digital transformations for customers, increase innovation, and develop unique industry solutions, Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has launched its @now Studio in Plano, Texas in partnership with ServiceNow.
- The @now Studio leverages ServiceNow’s digital workflows with focus on building competencies, to develop and showcase solutions, accelerating co-selling and co-creation.
- The company plans to launch additional studios in Europe and APMEA in the coming months.
- Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner – iCORE, Wipro Limited said, “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with ServiceNow. We look forward to leveraging the @now Studio to increase our ServiceNow capabilities, build solutions across industries, and help our customers simplify processes and automate their workflows. We are also thrilled to expand our presence in Texas and leverage the ecosystem the state has to offer. The Studio also represents an expansion of our cybersecurity capabilities and leverages the local workforce to accelerate innovation. Our collaboration with local universities will enhance employment opportunities and expand our intellectual property in cybersecurity.”