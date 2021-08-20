Apple postpones return to corporate offices until January in COVID surge

Aug. 20, 2021 7:10 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments

Apple Store
Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is delaying the return of its global workforce to corporate offices until January at the earliest because of surging COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg reports, citing an internal memo sent to employees.
  • The company, which will still keep its network of retail stores open, previously planned a phased return to work starting in October.
  • The memo, sent by human resources and retail head Deirdre O’Brien, strongly encourages staff to get vaccinated but does not require it while increasing its COVID-19 testing program to as many as three at-home tests per week.
  • Google and Microsoft so far have delayed the reopening of their corporate offices only until October from September, while Amazon staff will remain working remotely until January.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.