Apple postpones return to corporate offices until January in COVID surge
Aug. 20, 2021 7:10 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is delaying the return of its global workforce to corporate offices until January at the earliest because of surging COVID-19 cases, Bloomberg reports, citing an internal memo sent to employees.
- The company, which will still keep its network of retail stores open, previously planned a phased return to work starting in October.
- The memo, sent by human resources and retail head Deirdre O’Brien, strongly encourages staff to get vaccinated but does not require it while increasing its COVID-19 testing program to as many as three at-home tests per week.
- Google and Microsoft so far have delayed the reopening of their corporate offices only until October from September, while Amazon staff will remain working remotely until January.