Macy's shakes off doubters as restructuring actions start to take hold

Aug. 20, 2021 7:11 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor25 Comments

Macy"s mall location. Macys plans to continue closing stores IV
jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Macy's (NYSE:M) is being viewed more favorably by investors and analysts after a breakthrough quarter. JPMorgan upgrades the department store operator to a Neutral rating after having it slotted at Underweight.
  • The firm sees Macy’s multi-year restructuring actions driving a profit-loss inflection through SG&A discipline, more door closures completed by next year and digital investments fueling an EBIT accretive e-commerce business.
  • JP assigns a price target of $25 to Macy's, which is based off M's 5-year trailing 9.6X P/E multiple or 4.4X the FY23 EBITDA estimate.
  • Shares of Macy's (M) are down 0.46% premarket after jumping 19.59% yesterday to break to their highest level of 2021.
