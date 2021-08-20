Papa John's dips after Starboard Value takes profit on part of stake
Aug. 20, 2021 7:49 AM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Starboard lowers its active stake in Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) with the sale of 700K shares.
- The firm says it pared its stake due to the "significant" appreciation in PZZA over the last two years.
- Starboard reported holding about 3.6M shares of Papa John's International June 30.
- Shares of Papa John's (PZZA) are down 1.41% in premarket trading. PZZA is up more than 50% YTD to easily outpace the return for Domino's Pizza. PZZA is also up 36% since founder John Schnatter posted a negative article on Seeking Alpha about the stock.