Papa John's dips after Starboard Value takes profit on part of stake

Papa John"s CEO John Schnatter Apologizes After Using Racial Slur On Company Conference Call
Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • Starboard lowers its active stake in Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) with the sale of 700K shares.
  • The firm says it pared its stake due to the "significant" appreciation in PZZA over the last two years.
  • Starboard reported holding about 3.6M shares of Papa John's International June 30.
  • Shares of Papa John's (PZZA) are down 1.41% in premarket trading. PZZA is up more than 50% YTD to easily outpace the return for Domino's Pizza. PZZA is also up 36% since founder John Schnatter posted a negative article on Seeking Alpha about the stock.
