Perella Weinberg initiated as Buy at Goldman Sachs on competitive advantage
Aug. 20, 2021 8:43 AM ETPerella Weinberg Partners (PWP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden initiates coverage with a Buy rating for financial services firm Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) after posting better-than-expected Q2 results and for its overall competitive advantage on the advisory business.
- Sees potential upside to growth both if European M&A accelerates and as its product suite and geographic footprint expands.
- Expects the company to achieve above-peer revenue growth rates through 2023.
- Anticipates adjusted pretax margins to expand from 7.3% in 2020 to 19.5% in 2023.
- Sets $16.50/share price target, implying 24% upside from Thursday's close.
- In June, FinTech Acquisition IV shareholders approve Weinberg Perella (PWP) deal.