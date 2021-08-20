Janus International gets bullish rating from Keybanc on dominant position
Aug. 20, 2021 8:32 AM ETCSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI)JBI, CNRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Keybanc Capital analyst Jeffrey Hammond initiates Janus International (NYSE:JBI) with an Overweight rating due to its "dominant market position and favorable self-storage tailwinds."
- The supplier of self-storage, commercial and industrial doors, storage units, and automation technologies will likely continue to outperform as "capacity additions and industry consolidation drive more Janus content per sq. foot within facilities," Hammond writes in a note to clients.
- He also sees the company's commercial door business gaining market share.
- Sets $18 price target.
- Janus International's (JBI) total return over the past year lags that of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) and CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) as seen in chart below.
