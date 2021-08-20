NHI disposes eight properties, collects 81% of contractual cash due for August

  • In its business update, National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) closed on the sale of eight properties consisting of 909 units formerly leased to Holiday Retirement for gross proceeds of $115M and expects to recognize a gain on the sale of ~$1M to $2M.
  • Rental income for these properties, excluding the impact of any straight-line rents, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $4.2M.
  • Until date, NHI has announced dispositions totaling $203.4M which represented an ~8% yield on rental income before deferrals, excluding the impact of any straight-line rents.
  • The company agreed to defer $1M in rent due for August 2021 from Bickford Senior Living; deferred rents related to Bickford total $12.75M for 2021.
  • Adjusting for the sale of the eight properties described above, NHI has collected 81.0% of contractual cash due for August until today.
  • Remaining balance: 1.9% of contractual cash which NHI expects to collect; 3.7% in deferrals related to Bickford; 3.0% in deferrals related to three other tenants; 9.8% related to Holiday's August rent and 0.6% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties prior to pandemic.
  • For Q3-till date, adjusting for the sale of the eight properties, NHI has collected 85.6% of contractual cash due.
