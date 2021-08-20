Ross Stores lowered to Hold by CFRA after worse-than-expected Q3 guidance
Aug. 20, 2021
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) stock opinion is lowered to Hold from Buy by research firm CFRA and its price target is lowered by $15 to $125, below its current stock price. The average WS price target is $138.17.
- Ross solidly beat consensus estimates in its second quarter, but offered guidance that was below expectations.
- EPS guidance for Q3 was between $0.61 and $0.69, well below the current consensus of $0.93. The company cited rising freight and supply chain expenses and higher operating costs related to COVID-19.
- "While ROST's guidance could prove conservative, the guidance is perplexing considering the strength of back-to-school sales and positive guidance from peers," writes CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson. CFRA believes there are "more attractive opportunities in apparel retail."
- Shares are down 3.63% pre-market
