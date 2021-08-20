Sphere 3D-Gryphon buy additional 250K carbon credits
Aug. 20, 2021 9:21 AM ETSphere 3D Corp. (ANY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Gryphon Digital Mining and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY), which are merging, signed an agreement to buy an additional 250K Certified Emission Reductions (CERs or Credits) with each company buying 125K credits.
- The companies said credits will help support the two companies ESG commitments in light of the recently announced initiatives to substantially increase crypto mining capacity.
- It will bring their total to 500K credits.
- In addition, the companies entered agreement that will allow Sphere 3D to utilize Gryphon team for the direct purchases by Sphere 3D of crypto mining equipment.
- Sphere 3D CEO Peter Tassiopoulos said "It was also important for us to have the Gryphon team fully engaged in our expansion initiatives so that they can support the operational execution of our crypto mining operations while we focus on getting our merger closed and become one company."
- ANY +2.51% to $3.68 pre-market