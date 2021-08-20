Marin Software to sell up to $50M worth of company stock

Aug. 20, 2021 9:20 AM ETMarin Software Incorporated (MRIN)CRTOBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

Professional Developer programmer cooperation meeting and brainstorming and programming in website working a software outsourcing and coding technology, writing codes and database
Ngampol Thongsai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares surged by almost 19% in pre-market trading Friday after the company said it intends to sell up to $50 million worth of its stock.
  • The advertising and marketing software company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Thursday that it will be using JMP Securities as its sales agent.
  • San Francisco-based Marin (MRIN) specializes in software that helps search advertisers managing their online campaigns.
  • Heading toward the market open, the company's shares were up by 88 cents, at $5.71.
  • Also on Friday, the company announced a new partnership with Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to expand its marketing software offerings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.