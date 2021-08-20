Marin Software to sell up to $50M worth of company stock
Aug. 20, 2021 9:20 AM ETMarin Software Incorporated (MRIN)CRTOBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares surged by almost 19% in pre-market trading Friday after the company said it intends to sell up to $50 million worth of its stock.
- The advertising and marketing software company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Thursday that it will be using JMP Securities as its sales agent.
- San Francisco-based Marin (MRIN) specializes in software that helps search advertisers managing their online campaigns.
- Heading toward the market open, the company's shares were up by 88 cents, at $5.71.
- Also on Friday, the company announced a new partnership with Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to expand its marketing software offerings.