Blackstone, Landmark Properties form $784M student housing joint venture
Aug. 20, 2021 9:19 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Real Estate Income Trust ("BREIT") and Landmark Properties, a student housing developer, owner and operator, form a $784M joint venture to refinance and acquire eight student housing assets.
- The venture will recapitalize the housing assets comprised of 5,416 beds across the U.S. The deal brings Landmark's portfolio to 79 student housing communities.
- "We have long believed that student housing in top markets offers a compelling investment opportunity, particularly when well located, developed with the type of high-quality amenities students expect and managed to an institutional standard," said Landmark Properties President and CEO Wes Rogers. "Blackstone's ongoing investments in this space further validate the strength of this sector."
- Blackstone Real Estate Senior Managing Director Jacob Werner points out that: "Student housing has a history of being resilient while generating strong cash flows and this transaction is consistent with BREIT's strategy of acquiring high-quality, income generating properties that have attractive long-term growth potential."
- Last year, Blackstone agreed to buy iQ Student Accommodation in the U.K. for about $6B