Dynavax underperforms as insider selling picks up

Teamwork concept with wooden cubes
turk_stock_photographer/iStock via Getty Images

  • As indicated in the graph, Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) has lost ~9.9% over the past five-day period as its insiders trimmed their holdings of the company stock throughout August in five transactions valued at ~$26M in total.
  • The most notable among them is Andrew Hack, a managing director from Bain Capital Life Sciences who joined Dynavax (DVAX) board in August 2019. On August 09, Hack has sold ~2.3M of shares valued at ~$24.3M.
  • Meanwhile, on August 06, 11, and 16, the company’s chief medical officer Robert Janssen has also sold ~132.5K shares valued at ~$1.5M in aggregate. Dynavax’s (DVAX) chief operating officer David F. Novack also joined the selling spree as he parted with 10K shares on August 11 for $120K.
  • Read: Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham with a bullish thesis on Dynavax’s (DVAX) wrote that if revenue linked to CPG-1018 rises thanks to approvals for COVID-19 vaccines using the adjuvant, there could be “substantial upside,” for the stock.
