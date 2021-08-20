China Internet ETF KWEB sees record inflows even as the fund's price sinks

China technology map. Modern data communication concept. Computer Science and Technology in China.
Leestat/iStock via Getty Images

  • KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) has dropped more than 27% over the past month, but interestingly enough, the fund has attracted its most significant capital inflows in its lifetime over the same period.
  • The ETF has been under fire with the tech crackdowns out of Beijing, plummeting in price. However, KWEB actually gained $1.3B in net capital inflows over the period as investors poured money into the fund, per data from etfdb.com.
  • Aside from the record inflows, KWEB has also had record volumes traded. Over the past month, the ETF has had seven of its all-time highest-volume days ever, with Thursday being its new record with 37.8M shares traded.
  • To put that in perspective, the fund usually exchanges 7.5M shares per day, as this volume chart shows:

  • Recent price action for KWEB is -42.8% YTD, -35.1% over one year, -27.1% since July 20 and +0.35% so far in Friday’s trading session.
  • KWEB has an expense ratio of 0.70% and 52 holdings that include names like Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).
  • How should investors react to the recent price action, and what should they do? That all depends on an investor's timeframe.
  • Seeking Alpha recently spoke with Robert Cantwell, founder and chief investment officer of UPHOLDINGS on a podcast, where he stated: "I'd say that the increase in regulations coming out of the Chinese Communist Party over the last handful of months, it's been an absolute nightmare for short-term investors. But it's a gift to long-term investors."
  • For the full podcast with Robert Cantwell check out the latest Let's Talk ETFs titled: How Government Crackdowns In China Are Affecting ETFs.
