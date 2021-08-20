Ontrak slips for second consecutive day as loss of customer draws downgrades
Aug. 20, 2021 10:14 AM ETOntrak, Inc. (OTRK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Having shed ~44.5% on Thursday in reaction to a loss of a major customer, Ontrak (OTRK -7.7%) is trading sharply lower in morning hours as the disclosure prompted Wall Street to downgrade the stock.
- Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee thinks that Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares will remain under pressure with the loss of the client who had agreed to a three-year contract valued at $90M with the company.
- With the loss of two major clients for Ontrak (OTRK), Rhyee cut the rating to underperform from market perform highlighting the need for “a significant conversion” of the company’s sales pipeline to improve what he termed as a “bleak outlook for 2022.”
- The price target slashed by ~74.3% to $9.00 per share indicates a downside of ~22.9% to the last close.
- Meanwhile, B. Riley Securities has lowered Ontrak (OTRK) to neutral from buy as the analyst Andrew D’Silva dropped the 2022 estimates for revenue and adjusted earnings per share. Keeping 2021 estimates intact, D’Silva lowered the price target to $15 from $58 to imply an upside of ~28.4% to the previous close.
- Read: similarly, in early March, Ontrak (OTRK) plunged after the company disclosed it was set to lose its largest customer effective June 26.