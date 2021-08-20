Transocean, Dolphin Drilling make new bid for Seadrill - Reuters

Aug. 20, 2021

Capsa cranes and Seadrill drilling platform in the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife
MikeMareen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Transocean (RIG +0.9%) and Dolphin Drilling (OTCPK:FOEAF) have made another offer to buy the assets of rival offshore drilling rig contractor Seadrill (OTCPK:SDRLF -2.5%), Dolphin CEO Bjørnar Iversen tells Reuters.
  • Norwegian business daily Finansavisen, which was first to report the new offer, says the bid values Seadrill's assets at $1.7B.
  • Seadrill says it remains focused on its own restructuring plan, which "has the support of almost two-thirds of our creditors, who not only support our plan but [also] our long-term business strategy and plans to emerge with expediency from Chapter 11."
  • Noble Corp., which itself emerged from bankruptcy in February, reportedly submitted a bid for Seadrill's assets in May.
