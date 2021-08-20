Tobii drops in trade on Q2 earnings, revenue fall
Aug. 20, 2021 10:44 AM ETTobii AB (publ) (TBIIF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- "Our result was severely affected by supply disruptions and the continuing impact of the pandemic. Business activity, however, developed favorably across all divisions, which was demonstrated by good order intake (in Tobii Pro returning to pre-pandemic levels and in Tobii Dynavox higher than pandemic levels). We now look forward to a strong 2H21, which we kick-started with the announcement of our entry into the Automotive DMS market with several partnerships and the acquisition of Phasya," Tobii AB (OTCPK:TBIIF -8.6%) Q2 CEO Henrik Eskilsson commented.
- Revenue stood at SEK 282M compared to SEK 333M in year ago quarter led by supply disruptions in Tobii Dynavox resulted in a large deferral of revenue from Q2 to Q3.
- Tobii Dynavox´s revenue dropped by 15% organically while Tobii Pro's revenue increased by 40% organically despite a temporary budget freeze for most universities in China and Tobii Tech's revenue decreased by 15% organically.
- Deferred revenue from Q1 and Q2 corresponds to ~SEK 70M which will materialize as additional revenue, mainly in Q3.
- Tobii Tech received five design wins, including a VR headset and several medical applications.
- Gross margin stood at 66% compared to 69% in year ago quarter.
- Net profit for the period stood at SEK -114M compared to -SEK 74M in year ago quarter.
- Tobii partnered with Nvidia to, based on Tobii´s Spotlight Technology, introduce a no-code dynamic foveated rendering solution which furthers widespread adoption of eye tracking in VR.
- Post the quarter, the company acquired Phasya which will speed up Tobii's product roadmap within automotive as well as several other markets that Tobii addresses.
