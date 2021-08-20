Applied Materials dips though analysts like strong quarterly report

Aug. 20, 2021 11:03 AM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)KLAC, TER, LRCXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments

Silicon Wafer
nicolas_/E+ via Getty Images

  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is 1.4% lower today, following yesterday's postmarket decline despite a quarterly report with record financials and healthy guidance.
  • The drop also comes alongside some broadly positive reactions from analysts.
  • Stifel boosted its price target to $180 from $170 - now implying 41% upside - after the results showed that "near-term concerns of a 'peaking' cycle are overblown." Management commentary supported the strength of near-term trends in semiconductor equipment, and offered more support that the long-term outlook is getting stronger as well, the firm says.
  • Also bullish Wells Fargo praised "another solid quarter" and indicated that the gross margin outlook is positive since it reflects "aggressive supply chain management in the face of COVID-related disruptions."
  • It has a $160 price target vs. a current $127.58.
  • Neutral firms are raising targets as well: Morgan Stanley increased its price objective to $150 from $139, pointing to ongoing strong execution, and indications of "modest growth into October which we think is significantly limited by supply."
  • That firm says Applied is a core holding but it's a bit more optimistic in the sector on peer Lam Research (LRCX -2%).
  • Despite a higher tech sector at large, semicap stocks are trading lower in sympathy today. Along with Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research, KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is -1%, and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) -0.9%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.