Applied Materials dips though analysts like strong quarterly report
Aug. 20, 2021 11:03 AM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is 1.4% lower today, following yesterday's postmarket decline despite a quarterly report with record financials and healthy guidance.
- The drop also comes alongside some broadly positive reactions from analysts.
- Stifel boosted its price target to $180 from $170 - now implying 41% upside - after the results showed that "near-term concerns of a 'peaking' cycle are overblown." Management commentary supported the strength of near-term trends in semiconductor equipment, and offered more support that the long-term outlook is getting stronger as well, the firm says.
- Also bullish Wells Fargo praised "another solid quarter" and indicated that the gross margin outlook is positive since it reflects "aggressive supply chain management in the face of COVID-related disruptions."
- It has a $160 price target vs. a current $127.58.
- Neutral firms are raising targets as well: Morgan Stanley increased its price objective to $150 from $139, pointing to ongoing strong execution, and indications of "modest growth into October which we think is significantly limited by supply."
- That firm says Applied is a core holding but it's a bit more optimistic in the sector on peer Lam Research (LRCX -2%).
- Despite a higher tech sector at large, semicap stocks are trading lower in sympathy today. Along with Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research, KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is -1%, and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) -0.9%.