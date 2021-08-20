Flora Growth set to end losing streak after strong H1 financials
Aug. 20, 2021 11:04 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Following four consecutive sessions of losses, Flora Growth (FLGC +26.3%) has already added over a quarter of its value after the company’s H1 2021 financials indicated more than $2M of revenue compared to only ~$100K in the previous year.
- Despite a ~60% of gross profit margin, the company’s operating expenses jumped to $6M due to $3M of one-off IPO-related expenses. Net loss reached $4M, and as of June 30, the cash balance stood at $19M.
- After the period, Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) has boosted the liquidity level thanks to cash inflows from the exercise of warrants. The company said it has already received more than $10M worth of commitments with $7.2M in cash and an additional $1M pending clearance.
- Flora Growth (FLGC) has issued its guidance for the second half of the year, indicating revenue of $9 – 11M, excluding the impact of two recent acquisitions and certain positive legal changes in Colombia allowing the export of dried flower. However, the consensus estimates suggest only $10M revenue for the company in 2021.