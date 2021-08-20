Zillow gains after CNBC commentator takes new position
Aug. 20, 2021 12:39 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (ZG), ZOPADBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) neared session highs, up 3.7%, after CNBC commentator Josh Brown said he took a new position in the real estate company.
- "It's cheap enough for me at his point," Brown said on CNBC. "I think it's one of best web companies in the world quite frankly and I love what the strategy is transforming this company into."
- "I think the business that's going to take over this whole company is the Ibuying," Brown said.
- The ibuying business has the potential to be "explosive when you consider how much people hate the process of buying a house," Brown added.
- Brown said the shares could still fall more, though he would be a buyer if they do.
- Earlier this month, Zelman upgrades Zillow to Buy as cyclical risks are reflected after pullback.
- Also see, With Offerpad SPAC deal, Zillow co-founder steps up against old company.