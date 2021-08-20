Zillow gains after CNBC commentator takes new position

Aug. 20, 2021 12:39 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (ZG), ZOPADBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor20 Comments

Online Real Estate Marketplace Zillow Begins Buying Homes In South Florida
Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.