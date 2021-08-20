Deere drops as supply chain snags seen accelerating into 2022
Aug. 20, 2021 12:42 PM ETDeere & Company (DE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Deere (DE -2.7%) slides as much as 4% despite its quarterly beat and raise, after executives spend part of today's earnings conference call citing broad-ranging challenges from rising raw material costs to supply chain logistics.
- Shares have shed ~9% over seven straight daily declines, dipping below its $354.23 50-day moving average.
- While Deere warned of supply chain challenges in Q4 and into 2022, it said price increases will offset costs over the full year.
- "We've seen the upward move in commodity prices, which means higher raw materials costs for companies like Deere," Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold tells Bloomberg. "We've seen headlines of labor availability being tough for virtually every type of business, which means higher wage costs."
- Given broad-based industrial supplier constraints, Jefferies' Stephen Volkmann says expectations for Deere's quarter were slightly less than the prior period but that the company's "real standout" is pricing, where it continues to be able to push through price increases to more than offset rising input costs.
- Investor confidence towards global farm and construction equipment markets also took a hit this week following disappointing data on Chinese industrial output.