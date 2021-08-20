Upstart stock briefly claws back some of this week's losses in Friday trading
Aug. 20, 2021 1:32 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Shares of Upstart Holdings (UPST +0.5%) rose as much as 7.6% in Friday's session, partly reversing an 8.7% drop on Thursday. But then those gains vanished.
- Much of this week's decline may be the result of the AI-lending software firm's $575M private offering of convertible senior notes due 2026, which implies share dilution.
- Also this week, one of its executives sold 155K shares on Aug. 16 under a rule 10b5-1 trading plan after exercising options, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.
- Following the transactions, Paul Gu, Upstart's senior vice president of product and data science, is left with 255.4K shares, about the same he had before exercising the options. He sold the shares on the same day the company announced the convertible senior note private offering.
- SA contributor Julian Lin says Upstart is a multi-bagger this year alone.
- Previously, (Aug. 16) Upstart in red on $575M convertible senior notes offering.