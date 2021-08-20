Penn National Gaming trades higher with a New Jersey rollout for Barstool on tap
Aug. 20, 2021 2:44 PM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Penn National Gaming (PENN +3.0%) is higher on reports that Barstool Sportsbook has quietly launched in New Jersey. The company appears to be a set for a full launch next week, per a tweet from Dave Portnoy.
- While it is no secret that Penn has been targeting New Jersey, the bigger development could be a play into New York with partners Kambi and Fanatics. The timetable for legalized sports betting in New York is unclear at the moment.
- Shares of Penn are back over $67 with today's move, but trade lower for the week. PENN is about 25% below its 200-day moving average.