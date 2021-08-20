Broyhill Asset Management won't be surprised when recession comes
Aug. 20, 2021 3:16 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Christopher Pavese, chief investment officer at Broyhill Asset Management, said in a fund letter that he "won't be surprised" when a recession comes, though he said no one could predict when the downturn is likely to happen.
- "[We] know that another recession will occur at some point," Pavese wrote in a fund letter released this week. "And we won’t be surprised when it arrives."
- Given the threat of a downturn, the Broyhill CIO predicted increased volatility as investors face "a more challenging period for financial markets."
- "The dispersion of returns across and within asset classes is likely to widen, creating a compelling environment for active management," he said.
- In making his analysis, Pavese compared the Federal Reserve to the U.S. Forest Service conducting controlled burns in order to prevent more devastating fires.
- "In the wild, trees depend on fire to clear out the competition and release their seeds. Recessions also clear out competition, restoring balance to the economy and reducing leverage," he noted.
- With these risks on the horizon, Pavese advised investors to protect capital, diversify their portfolios, limit their exposure to the U.S. dollar and seek out free cash flow rather than total addressable market.
- "Low inflation and falling rates have had an outsized impact on the valuation of growth stocks," he said.
- "Many high-quality businesses that generate strong and recurring free cash flow are trading at magnificent bargains," Pavese added.
- Pavese isn't the only market watcher who sees challenges ahead for the U.S. equity market as the Federal Reserve turns to a more hawkish policy. Former PIMCO CEO Mohamed El-Erian warned of possible stagflation conditions as the central bank decides when it wants to start removing its accommodative policy.