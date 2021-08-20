Netflix library holds up as streaming ratings hit post-holiday lull

Aug. 20, 2021 3:27 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), DIS, CMCSA, NFLXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments

US Online Streaming Giant Netflix : Illustration
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images News

  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock is 0.9% higher and pacing for its sixth straight session of gains; the shares are up 7.5% over that time span.
  • The latest data point for the stock comes from its newest domination of the streaming-programs top 10, even despite a general cooling-off in viewing of top series.
  • Original series Virgin River repeated at the top of Nielsen's most recent weekly streaming ratings (for July 19-July 25), though with just 1.27 billion minutes streamed vs. last week's 2.1 billion.
  • Virgin River again was one spot better than Netflix's acquired series Manifest, still going strong with 939 million minutes streamed, though it broke a record six-week streak over a billion minutes.
  • And those were the best representatives of a Netflix near-sweep of the top 10 overall streamed programs. A recent top-ten mainstay, Disney's (DIS +0.8%) Marvel series Loki, fell out of the overall chart with its completed season in the rear-view mirror, and Disney placed only film Luca in the top 10 at No. 8 (454 million minutes).
  • Otherwise it was Netflix's reliable library series - Grey's Anatomy at No. 3 with 723 million minutes; Cocomelon at No. 4 with 679 million minutes; Criminal Minds at No. 5 with 630 million minutes; NCIS at No. 7 with 514 million minutes; and Downton Abbey at No. 10 with 407 million minutes - that held up its viewing crown.
  • Netflix again took all top 10 spots on the acquired-series chart. And its hold on the original-series top 10 was only broken by Loki at No. 4 (386 million minutes) and Amazon Prime Video's (AMZN -0.2%) Bosch at No. 7 (231 million minutes).
  • The streaming movies chart was again the place for Netflix's rivals to draw eyeballs. Luca was the No. 1 film, followed by Netflix's Twilight (342 million minutes); Blood Red Sky (296 million) and Gunpowder Milkshake (290 million) - and those followed by three more Twilight saga films. Amazon placed The Tomorrow War at No. 9 (194 million) and Disney had Raya and the Last Dragon at No. 9 (187 million).
  • (Nielsen's figures incorporate viewing from four major streamers: Netflix (NFLX +0.9%), Amazon Prime Video (AMZN -0.2%), Hulu (DIS +0.8%), (CMCSA +1.0%) and Disney+ (DIS +0.8%).)
