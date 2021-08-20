JD.com Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-32.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.18B (+34.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect GMV of RMB854.52B.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be RMB5.08B and operating margin of 1.43%.
- Over the last 2 years, JD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward.