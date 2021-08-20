JD.com Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 20, 2021 3:29 PM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 23rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-32.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.18B (+34.0% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect GMV of RMB854.52B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be RMB5.08B and operating margin of 1.43%.
  • Over the last 2 years, JD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.