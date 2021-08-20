American Financial raises annual dividend 12% to $2.24
Aug. 20, 2021 4:40 PM ETAmerican Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- American Financial's (NYSE:AFG) Board approves 12% raise in annual dividend to $2.24/share, compared to prior dividend of $2.00.
- The increased dividend will be paid on a quarterly basis of $0.56 per share of common stock beginning in October 2021.
- "Returning excess capital to shareholders in the form of dividends is an important and effective component of AFG’s capital management strategy. This increase in AFG’s annual dividend reflects our confidence in the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, and prospects for long-term growth," says S. Craig Lindner and Carl H. Lindner II, AFG’s Co-Chief Executive Officers.
- Press Release