TC Energy upgraded at J.P. Morgan, Targa top pick in energy infrastructure
Aug. 20, 2021 1:51 PM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP), TRGPLNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- TC Energy (TRP +0.2%) is little changed as J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight with a C$68 price target, while Targa Resources (TRGP +1.8%) remains the firm's top pick in North America energy infrastructure.
- JPM's Jeremy Tonet likes TC Energy's "rock solid business model, multi-franchise asset base [and] strong track record," and is comfortable holding the stock for the long term because of its "best-in-class defensive attributes," but says he currently prefers "names with recovery torque, even amidst this near-term choppiness."
- Tonet also sees potential upcoming headwinds, including the Coastal GasLink dispute with LNG Canada, which could cause it to suspend certain construction activities without resolution.
- The firm reiterates Targa Resources as its top pick "given integrated Permian wellhead to export NGL operating leverage, direct commodity price uplift and visibility to deleveraging and stock buybacks."
- Tonet also highlights Overweight-rated Cheniere Energy (LNG +0.5%) "as elevated LNG prices and probable market tightness provide strong tailwinds going forward."
