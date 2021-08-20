Software consultancy Thoughtworks publicly files for IPO at likely $4.6B+ valuation
- Software consultancy firm Thoughtworks (TWKS) announced Friday that its parent company Turing Holding has publicly filed for an IPO – an offering that’s likely to value the company at $4.6B or more.
- TWKS wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it aims to raise $100M through the initial public offering, although that’s likely just a placeholder.
- The Chicago-based company raised $720M in private investment in January at a $4.6B valuation, with backing from Fidelity, GIC, Siemens and Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund Mubadala.
- TWKS operates in 17 countries, with more than 9,000 employees. Its roster of major multinationals ranges from Bayer to Porsche.
- “Thoughtworks is a digital native service provider that has been a thought leader at the forefront of technology innovation for the past 28 years,” the company wrote in its filing. “We leverage our vast experience to improve our clients’ ability to respond to change; utilize data assets to unlock new sources of value; create resilient technology platforms that move with business strategies; and rapidly design, deliver and evolve exceptional digital products and experiences at scale.”
- TWKS released few details about the IPO, such as how many shares it intends to sell or at what expected price range.
- Still, the firm did say that it intends to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “TWKS” and change its official name from Turing Holding to Thoughtworks Holding.
- TWKS also disclosed that it’s been consistently profitable for at least the past 2-1/2 years.
- The company said revenues rose 15.3% in 2021’s first half to reach $498.1M. However, net income eased 2.8% to $36.7M amid higher taxes and increased operating expenses:
- The filing also said that both TWKS and certain pre-IPO shareholders will sell stock through the offering.
- However, Thoughtworks added that vehicles related to U.K. private-equity firm Apax Partners will own a controlling stake in the firm following the IPO.
- Apax bought Thoughtworks in 2017 for an undisclosed sum, although Friday’s S-1 also listed GIC and Siemens as firms currently owning 5% or more of the company.
- Thoughtworks reported in June that it had confidentially filed for an IPO, but released scant details.