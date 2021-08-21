Peloton app code suggests a rowing machine is in the works
Aug. 21, 2021 9:59 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) could be closer to introducing its long-awaited rowing machine, according to some impressive sleuthing by 9to5Google.
- The website discovered references to the rowing machine when breaking down code in the Peloton Android app, including visual mentions and rowing instructions.
- Peloton app code text: "This is the starting position of your stroke. Sit tall on the rower with your arms straight and your back upright. Your knees should be just above just above the ankles."
- While the timetable for Peloton bringing a rowing machine to the market it still unclear, the report on the code is the first indication in quite a while that the project may be humming along.
- Closer on the calendar is Peloton's earnings report next week. The stock landed on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch due to some intrigue with when the Tread and Tread+ may come back to the market.