Fiserv stock move on ValueAct stake news appears `nonsensical,' analyst says
Aug. 22, 2021
- Fiserv Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FISV) stock move on Thursday on a report that activist ValueAct took a $1.2B stake and sees immense value in its Clover business appears both "curious and nonsensical," according to a Truist analyst. The stock gained over 5% at its high, though closed the day up 1.7%.
- The activist hedge fund, run by Mason Morfit, believes Fiserv's Clover credit-card processing may already be larger than competitor Square's (NYSE:SQ), according to a Bloomberg report. Clover may be worth $30B-$45B including debt on a standalone basis. Fiserv's total market cap is $77B.
- "Our view is that while Clover is important technology, and allows Fiserv to defend its installed SMB merchant base, it approaches a zero-sum game by which the co trades a digital solution for a legacy solution," according to Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey. "Although incremental Clover economics are better, in our opinion, they do not support an aggressive SOTP outcome, in our view."
- The Bloomberg report suggests that the Clover business alone may be worth about $60/share today, according to Jeffrey.
- Jeffrey's sees that valuation as a "stretch" and unlikely to be realized by Fiserv (FISV) shareholders because there appears to be "no way to break Clover out" from Fiserv.
- The problem is that breaking up Fiserv would leave a "meaningfully below-industry-average organic rev growth merchant business," according to Jeffrey.
- "They've obviously been accumulating a position," Fiserv (FISV) CEO Frank Bisignano said in an interview with Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Mad Money" show last week, discussing the ValueAct report. "We're of the same mind and we see the same path forward."
- "There's a tremendous total addressable market here and we feel we have a very good position against all of our competitors," Bisignano added.
- The report also claimed that ValueAct believes Clover could be worth $185B in C24 - or $276/share, an idea that Jeffery's writes "is simply incredulous." He has a hold rating and $120 price target on Fiserv.
- Truist favors "digital native leaders," Square (SQ) Lightspeed (NASDAQ:LSPD) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) over Fiserv.
