Oil and gas companies continue to hold the line on capex, RBC report says
- The world's oil and gas companies continue to hold back from raising their capital spending budgets too much and will remain well below 2019 levels, according to a report from RBC Capital.
- This year's aggregate investment budget for the 190 oil and gas companies tracked by RBC is forecast to grow by 4% to $348B from $334.7B in 2020, when the industry cut capex as lockdowns and other COVID-19 restrictions slammed fuel demand and prices, but is expected to stay 25% below 2019 levels of $461.7B spent.
- The 10 top national oil companies, such as Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR), are expected to spend a combined $170.3B this year, up 12% from 2020 but 3.4% below 2019 levels, the report says.
- But combined spending for global oil majors including BP, BHP, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), ENI (NYSE:E), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) likely will total $78.2B in 2021, just 1% more than the $77.8B spent in 2020 and 20% lower than $110B spent in 2019.
- ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH
- But a warning for the near future: The number of oil rigs actively drilling in the U.S. tops 400 for the first time in 16 months, indicating shale production may be rising again just as the resurgence in COVID-19 cases threatens demand.