BeiGene's tislelizumab sBLA accepted in China for nasopharyngeal cancer

Aug. 22, 2021 11:46 PM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that the Center for Drug Evaluation of China has accepted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC).
  • The sBLA is supported by clinical results from a Phase 3 RATIONALE 309 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of tislelizumab combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin versus placebo combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin as a first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic NPC.
  • As announced in May 2021, RATIONALE 309 met the primary endpoint of PFS at the planned interim analysis with consistent safety profile and no new safety signals identified.
