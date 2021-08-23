BeiGene's tislelizumab sBLA accepted in China for nasopharyngeal cancer
Aug. 22, 2021 11:46 PM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that the Center for Drug Evaluation of China has accepted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC).
- The sBLA is supported by clinical results from a Phase 3 RATIONALE 309 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of tislelizumab combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin versus placebo combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin as a first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic NPC.
- As announced in May 2021, RATIONALE 309 met the primary endpoint of PFS at the planned interim analysis with consistent safety profile and no new safety signals identified.