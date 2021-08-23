Bitcoin crosses $50,000 for the first time in three months
Aug. 23, 2021 3:19 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor41 Comments
- Inching near the $50,000 level all weekend, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) finally climbed above the milestone on Sunday evening as the crypto continues to rebound from its collapse in early May. The upward movement sent the total market value of cryptocurrencies to $2.2T, while crypto trading volume over the last 24 hours reached $109B. Also rallying on the news: Cardano (ADA-USD) +9%; Binance Coin (BNB-USD) +6%; Ethereum (ETH-USD) +3%; Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) +2%.
- Catalysts: On Friday, Coinbase said it would add $500M in crypto to its balance sheet and allocate 10% of profits into a crypto assets portfolio. PayPal has announced it will allow people to buy, hold and sell four types of cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin (LTC-USD) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) - in the U.K. It's the company's first international expansion for its crypto offering outside the U.S., where it launched the service in October 2020.
- Global crypto adoption has risen some 881% in the past 12 months, according to crypto data firm Chainalysis, which uses factors like peer-to-peer exchange trading volume and value received.
- Outlook: While $50K makes for a nice headline, the level to watch might be a bit higher. "The minor breakouts reflect positive short-term momentum and improved intermediate-term momentum following July's successful test of support near $30K. The next hurdle on the chart is just above $51K," wrote Katie Stockton, technical strategist at Fairlead Strategies. She also points out that Bitcoin has passed other tiers of resistance in recent weeks, including its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.