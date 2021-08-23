Intel to develop leading-edge Foundry Ecosystem for the U.S. Department of Defense

Aug. 23, 2021 6:21 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor103 Comments
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) +1.52% premarket, announced that the Intel Foundry Services will lead the first phase of the U.S. Department of Defense’s multi-phase Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C) program to establish a domestic commercial foundry infrastructure.
  • Intel Foundry Services will collaborate with industry leaders, including IBM, Cadence, Synopsys and others, to support the U.S. government’s needs for designing and manufacturing assured integrated circuits.
  • RAMP-C program was created to facilitate the use of a U.S.-based commercial semiconductor foundry ecosystem to fabricate the assured leading-edge custom and integrated circuits and commercial products required for critical DOD systems.
  • In March, Intel announced plans to become a major provider of U.S.-based capacity for foundry customers, including an investment of approximately $20 billion to build two new factories in Arizona.
  • Last year, DoD also awarded the company the second phase of its State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integration Prototype (SHIP) program to access Intel’s U.S. advanced semiconductor packaging capabilities to develop new approaches toward measurably secure, heterogeneous integration and test of advanced packaging solutions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.