Intel to develop leading-edge Foundry Ecosystem for the U.S. Department of Defense
Aug. 23, 2021 6:21 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) +1.52% premarket, announced that the Intel Foundry Services will lead the first phase of the U.S. Department of Defense’s multi-phase Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C) program to establish a domestic commercial foundry infrastructure.
- Intel Foundry Services will collaborate with industry leaders, including IBM, Cadence, Synopsys and others, to support the U.S. government’s needs for designing and manufacturing assured integrated circuits.
- RAMP-C program was created to facilitate the use of a U.S.-based commercial semiconductor foundry ecosystem to fabricate the assured leading-edge custom and integrated circuits and commercial products required for critical DOD systems.
- In March, Intel announced plans to become a major provider of U.S.-based capacity for foundry customers, including an investment of approximately $20 billion to build two new factories in Arizona.
- Last year, DoD also awarded the company the second phase of its State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integration Prototype (SHIP) program to access Intel’s U.S. advanced semiconductor packaging capabilities to develop new approaches toward measurably secure, heterogeneous integration and test of advanced packaging solutions.