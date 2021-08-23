Boeing to invest in Virgin Orbit's $3.2B SPAC listing - WSJ

Aug. 23, 2021 7:04 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Boeing 787 Dreamliner
nycshooter/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) has committed to invest in Virgin Orbit's planned $3.2B SPAC public listing later this year, WSJ reports.
  • Virgin Orbit also plans a Nasdaq listing through a merger with NextGen Acquisition Corp SPAC, the report also says.
  • Boeing's planned investment would be made through a PIPE fundraising round which already has accumulated $100M in commitments, although the amount of Boeing's commitment is unclear.
  • AE Industrial Partners reportedly also will invest in this PIPE; Boeing said earlier this month that its venture capital fund would partner with AE Industrial Partners in investments.
