TopBuild scoops up Valley Gutter Supply; terms undisclosed

Aug. 23, 2021 7:09 AM ETTopBuild Corp. (BLD)By: SA News Team

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background
Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) acquired Valley Gutter Supply, a fabricator and distributor of gutter products and specialty metals to contractors in the Los Angeles area.
  • The commercial terms were not revealed.
  • Valley Gutter’s 70% customers serve the residential market, with the remainder focused on light commercial.
  • "This firm is an excellent addition to our Company and will enhance Service Partner’s gutter fabrication and distribution capacity throughout the state of California.”
  • Valley Gutter generated ~$10 million in revenue for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Year-to-date, TopBuild has completed six acquisitions which are expected to generate ~$230 million of annual revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.