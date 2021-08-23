TopBuild scoops up Valley Gutter Supply; terms undisclosed
Aug. 23, 2021 7:09 AM ETTopBuild Corp. (BLD)By: SA News Team
- TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) acquired Valley Gutter Supply, a fabricator and distributor of gutter products and specialty metals to contractors in the Los Angeles area.
- The commercial terms were not revealed.
- Valley Gutter’s 70% customers serve the residential market, with the remainder focused on light commercial.
- "This firm is an excellent addition to our Company and will enhance Service Partner’s gutter fabrication and distribution capacity throughout the state of California.”
- Valley Gutter generated ~$10 million in revenue for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021.
- Year-to-date, TopBuild has completed six acquisitions which are expected to generate ~$230 million of annual revenue.