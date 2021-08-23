Pfizer in pact with U.K. to deliver 35M more COVID-19 vaccine doses in second half of 2022
Aug. 23, 2021 7:21 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The U.K. has signed up for 35M doses of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered from the second half of 2022.
- The agreement was part of the preparations to “future-proof the country from the threat of COVID-19 and its variants through safe and effective vaccines,” a press release from the U.K. government said.
- “I am pleased we’ve reached this agreement with Pfizer for more doses as part of our robust preparations to future-proof our vaccine programme, ensuring we have plans in place to keep the nation safe for years to come,” Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said.
- The deal with Pfizer (PFE) comes as the U.K. government is planning to offer COVID-19 booster shots for the at-risk population this year. The program will be based on the final advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), expected in September.
- The U.S. government is also planning to offer COVID-19 booster shots for most Americans from September.
