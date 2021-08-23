Newpark Resources President/CEO Howes set to retire
Aug. 23, 2021 8:03 AM ETNewpark Resources, Inc. (NR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) says President and CEO Paul Howes plans to retire effective February 28, to be succeeded by Matthew Lanigan, currently president of the company's industrial solutions operating segment.
- Lanigan will be promoted to President and COO on September 1, while Lori Briggs, current VP of marketing for the industrial solutions unit, will move into Lanigan's current role.
- Lanigan joined Newpark in 2016 after several years at GE Capital.
- Howes has served as Newpark's President and CEO since 2006.
- If Newpark were to write down its Gulf of Mexico hub at Fourchon, La., Seeking Alpha contributor Fluidsdoc says it would "tank the balance sheet in the quarter and year in which it is taken."