Xeris shares surge 37% after Gvoke Kit sNDA FDA approval
Aug. 23, 2021 8:18 AM ETXeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) shares surge more than 37% premarket after the U.S. FDA approved the company's supplemental new drug application ((sNDA)) of its Gvoke Kit.
- The FDA approval allows for the use of the kit for treating severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes ages 2 years and above.
- Gvoke Kit will be available as a 1 mg/0.2 mL single dose vial and syringe kit.
- Xeris said that it will begin manufacturing scale up immediately, and therefore anticipates Gvoke Kit availability early in the first quarter of 2022.
- The sNDA approval was supported by a pharmacokinetic study demonstrating bioequivalence of a 1 mg Gvoke dose administered via a vial and syringe kit to that of 1 mg Gvoke administered as a pre-filled syringe.