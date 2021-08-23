Xeris shares surge 37% after Gvoke Kit sNDA FDA approval

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) shares surge more than 37% premarket after the U.S. FDA approved the company's supplemental new drug application ((sNDA)) of its Gvoke Kit.
  • The FDA approval allows for the use of the kit for treating severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes ages 2 years and above.
  • Gvoke Kit will be available as a 1 mg/0.2 mL single dose vial and syringe kit.
  • Xeris said that it will begin manufacturing scale up immediately, and therefore anticipates Gvoke Kit availability early in the first quarter of 2022.
  • The sNDA approval was supported by a pharmacokinetic study demonstrating bioequivalence of a 1 mg Gvoke dose administered via a vial and syringe kit to that of 1 mg Gvoke administered as a pre-filled syringe.
