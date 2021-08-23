Chevron begins vaccination mandates, weighs broader mandate - WSJ
Aug. 23, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it has begun requiring vaccinations for some employees, including expatriates, workers who are traveling internationally and employees on U.S.-flagged ships.
- Chevron also says it will require offshore workers in the Gulf of Mexico and some onshore support staff to be vaccinated by November 1.
- WSJ reports the company is considering mandates for each business unit and could implement requirements more broadly through its 47K-member workforce.
- Hess (NYSE:HES) also is now requiring some employees to be vaccinated following a recent coronavirus outbreak on one of its platforms, and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) requires that new hires be vaccinated, according to the report.
- "Chevron is a stellar dividend growth opportunity with ample capital appreciation upside," Valuentum writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.