Chevron begins vaccination mandates, weighs broader mandate - WSJ

Aug. 23, 2021 8:37 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX), HES, VLOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor110 Comments
  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it has begun requiring vaccinations for some employees, including expatriates, workers who are traveling internationally and employees on U.S.-flagged ships.
  • Chevron also says it will require offshore workers in the Gulf of Mexico and some onshore support staff to be vaccinated by November 1.
  • WSJ reports the company is considering mandates for each business unit and could implement requirements more broadly through its 47K-member workforce.
  • Hess (NYSE:HES) also is now requiring some employees to be vaccinated following a recent coronavirus outbreak on one of its platforms, and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) requires that new hires be vaccinated, according to the report.
  • "Chevron is a stellar dividend growth opportunity with ample capital appreciation upside," Valuentum writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
