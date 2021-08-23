Quipt Home Medical expands across U.S. through Missouri acquisition
Aug. 23, 2021 8:39 AM ETQuipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- In a bid to focus on strategic acquisitions that will help to build footprint across the U.S., Quipt (NASDAQ:QIPT) acquired the business for ~$2.25 million in cash.
- The acquisition adds three locations, 15,000 active patients, 1,500 referring physicians, important insurance contracts.
- The acquisition allows Quipt to expand on the recently acquired business in Missouri and gives meaningful exposure to a major U.S. city.
- The Company expects that the acquisition will increase its annual revenues by ~$5.5 million and increase Quipt’s Adjusted EBITDA by $1.1 million post-integration.