Staffing 360 Solutions slips on announcing ~$2.8M equity offering

Aug. 23, 2021 8:49 AM ETStaffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 1,360,478 common shares at $2.10/share.
  • Closing date is expected to be August 25, 2021.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general working capital purposes.
  • The company has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to 680,239 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $2.04/share. The warrants are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.
  • Shares -14.99% pre-market
